B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

