B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after buying an additional 359,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

