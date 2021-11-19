B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $260,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in UDR were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $30,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

