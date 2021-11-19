B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $397.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

