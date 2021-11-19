B. Riley Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDIG. DA Davidson started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

SDIG stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

