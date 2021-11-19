B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Acquires 20,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $79.32 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
