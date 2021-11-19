B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Acquires 20,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $79.32 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

