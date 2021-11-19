B. Riley Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 368,232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.