B. Riley Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

