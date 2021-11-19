Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $9.86 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

