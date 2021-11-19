BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £148.72 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Brad Greve acquired 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 565.20 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 551.04. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

