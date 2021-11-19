Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.27. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 90,659 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.