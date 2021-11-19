Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.27. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 90,659 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

