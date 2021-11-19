Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

