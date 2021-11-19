Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Boise Cascade worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

