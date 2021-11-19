Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

