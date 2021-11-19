Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,974,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

