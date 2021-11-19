Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.11 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

