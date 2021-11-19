Bank of America Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $329.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $317.00 to $329.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $252.05 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

