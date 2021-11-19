Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason E. Estes Sells 4,269 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423. The company has a market cap of $231.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank7 by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

BSVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.