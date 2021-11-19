Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $16.68 million and $4.65 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00071793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.45 or 0.07289950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.73 or 0.99773145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.