Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $345.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.71.

Workday stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,661.52, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

