Barclays Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Barclays from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $3,666,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

