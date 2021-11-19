Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

