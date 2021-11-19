Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

