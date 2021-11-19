Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

