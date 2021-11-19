BBQ (BBQ) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BBQ to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BBQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 836 4467 5203 190 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 13.12%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 13.10% 3.34% BBQ Competitors 4.59% -37.52% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 7.25 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $100.46 million 11.44

BBQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s peers have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

