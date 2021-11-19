BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.56

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.56 and traded as high as C$64.36. BCE shares last traded at C$64.35, with a volume of 1,322,464 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$58.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.60.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.4131907 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

