Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

