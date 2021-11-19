Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,635. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BZH. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

