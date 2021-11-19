Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.300-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $249.36. 1,611,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

