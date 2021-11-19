Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the October 14th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 51.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BELFB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

