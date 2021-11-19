BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

BLU stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.05.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.