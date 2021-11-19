Benchmark Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $86.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $115.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.