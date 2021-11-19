Benchmark Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $10.03 on Friday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

