Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ResMed by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,346 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,399. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.