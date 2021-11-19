Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.01 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

