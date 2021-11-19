Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.04 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

