Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after buying an additional 136,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,580,000 after buying an additional 679,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

