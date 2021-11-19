Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NYSE BERY opened at $65.55 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

