Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 1,200,000 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LAW opened at $47.37 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

