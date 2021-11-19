Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.