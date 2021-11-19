bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading 0.1% Higher

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.20 ($19.06) and last traded at €16.12 ($18.96). 11,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.10 ($18.94).

The company has a market cap of $105.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.37.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

