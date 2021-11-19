Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $25.40. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $917.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.