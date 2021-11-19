BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,909.40 ($24.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,958.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,122.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,620.40 ($21.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.