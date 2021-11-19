BIDR Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.72 million and $30.63 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

