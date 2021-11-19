Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BILI. CLSA lowered their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.