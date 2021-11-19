Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.02, but opened at $82.65. Bilibili shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 61,851 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

