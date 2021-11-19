BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%.

Shares of BHTG opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHTG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

