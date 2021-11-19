BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Price Down 1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.10. 35,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 91,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get BioVie alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.