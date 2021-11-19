BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Price Down 1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.10. 35,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 91,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.
BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
