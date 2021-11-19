Bird Construction (BIRDF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS: BIRDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Bird Construction is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIRDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. Bird Construction Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

