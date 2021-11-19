BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $70.94. 39,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

